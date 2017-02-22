CAUGHT: Murphysboro, IL police apprehend escaped juvenile inmate

Authorities in Murphysboro, Illinois have apprehended an escaped juvenile inmate.

On Friday, February 24 at approximately 2:10 p.m., officers of the Murphysboro Police Department located and took in to custody the juvenile suspect who escaped custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday, February 22.

The suspect was found by officers on Highway 13 near Watson Road in Murphysboro, Illinois.

He was arrested without incident and is now back in custody.

The juvenile was in the custody of the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center and escaped after a court appearance.

