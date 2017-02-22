Morley, MO man accused of having meth

A Morley, Missouri man was arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Kenneth L. Boley, 63, was charged with felony trafficking drugs in the second degree, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm and felony unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a firearm with a felony controlled substance.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday, Feb. 22 outside of Morley.

He said they found a safe in the home that contained a clear, plastic baggy with a large, white, rock-like substance weighing about 35 grams. Next to the substance were two loaded pistols.

Sheriff Drury said all of the white, rock-like substances field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Boley, a convicted felon, was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $35,000 cash or surety.

