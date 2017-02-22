Morley, MO man accused of having meth

The chance for strong winds also increases the chance of power outages in the heartland.
The chance for strong winds also increases the chance of power outages in the heartland.
Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.
Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.
Firefighters in Jackson are showing off their latest firefighting tool.
Firefighters in Jackson are showing off their latest firefighting tool.
It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend the Heartland, and emergency officials say they are ready.
It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend the Heartland, and emergency officials say they are ready.
A Scott City woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning, May 26.
A Scott City woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning, May 26.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.