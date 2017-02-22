Carbondale residents troubled over family graves vandalized at Jewish cemetery

The investigation of the vandalism night at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis is still ongoing.

A total of 154 headstones were tipped over.

"I grew up in a family that has absolutely no hatred no bias," Barbara Levin, a member of the synagogue, said. "And it's hard for me to understand why other people can't get along.

Levin lives in Carbondale but her entire family is buried at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in St Louis.

"Grandparents, parents, ants, uncles, cousins, I could spend two or three days just walking up and down the aisles and finding a relative," Levin said.

She said honoring the dead is an important part of her religion and upbringing.

"In Judaism, it is very important to honor the dead...every service we have has a special prayer for those that have passed, every year on the death...my parents, for example, there are memorial lights...we stand and remember the dead...so it's very sacred and important to Judaism,” she said.

Another member of the synagogue, Sam Goldman, finds a message in all this.

“The message for this story is there are people out there that hate too much and we have to somehow solve that problem either get them off their hatred or pull them out of society so they don’t infest society,” he said.

