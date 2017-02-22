Cape Public Works Dept. taking advantage of warm temps

The weather hasn't only been good for outdoor activities, Cape Girardeau city workers are taking advantage of the warmer temps and getting a head start on some spring projects.

There are few road blocks in Cape Girardeau, like on Bertling street, as the Public Works department use the warmer temps to its advantage.

Joe Roes is a lead manager for Cape Public Works.

"This is a little out of the normal!" Roes said.



He said his department isn't doing the type of work they're used to during this time of year.

"Usually there's snow on the ground or ice and we're plowing and putting salt down," Roes said. "Winter time is always a rough time of year."

But not this year.

This week alone we've seen spring-like temperatures as high as 74 degrees.

The warm temps left city workers no other choice but to trade in the salt and snow plows for bulldozers and concrete.

"We can actually kind of get things done that we haven't got done or we need to do that has came out, blown out or fell in, things like that," he said.

Roes said he's not complaining about keeping the heavy winter gear in the closet.

"Very big relief," he said. "You don't feel as worn out when you go home."

Even with Missouri's unpredictable weather, Roes said he's going to cherish the clear blue skies while they last.

"We'll take it, that for sure," Roes said.

Construction on Lexington wrapped up on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and we're told construction on Bertling Street should be finishing soon as well.

