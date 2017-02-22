Registration begins for child abuse 5k run in Paducah, KY

Runners who want to give back can start registering for the Justice Run to Fight Child Abuse now.

The event will be held in Paducah, Ky on Saturday, April 15 at 5 p.m. at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The campus organization Alpha Epsilon Beta (AEB) and the Paducah Human Rights Commission join together each year to sponsor the event on the WKCTC Campus.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Paducah Child Watch Advocacy Center. Gary Reese, AEB advisor says the event is annual and raises money for child abuse organizations.

“We host this race every April in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and this will be our sixth race to help fight child abuse,” Reese says. “Our AEB students have raised over $7,000 for Child Watch; I am so proud of them.”

For a free t-shirt and lower cost, runners can preregister for $25 by April 1. Late and at the door registration is accepted but the cost rises to $30.

A mile long Youth Fun Run/Walk follows the race at 6 p.m. and will be $10 without a t-shirt and $20 with a t-shirt. Runners must also register by April 1.

Traffic will be barred from WKCTC campus from 2:30-6:30 p.m. and check-in begins at 3 p.m. in the Anderson Technical Building parking lot. Awards for each race will be given out at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested can download the race registration form online or contact Gary Reese at garyl.reese@kctcs.edu, 270-534-3172.

