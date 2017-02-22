Benton, IL man injured in single-car rollover crash in Franklin Co.

A Benton, Ill. man was injured on Wednesday after a single-car crash in Franklin County.

According to Illinois State Police, Aaron S. Biggs, 27, was traveling west on Marcum Branch Road near Franklin Cemetery Road at around 2:20 p.m.

ISP says Biggs was distracted from within the vehicle, and during the brief moment in which he was looking away from the road, his vehicle drifted off the right side.

Biggs then apparently overcorrected as he tried to bring the vehicle back on the road, losing control and rolling into a ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle.

Biggs was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also charged with failure to wear a seat belt.

