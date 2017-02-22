Toy frogs recalled due to chemical, injury hazards

Toy frogs have been recalled due to chemical and injury hazards.

Moose Toys issued the recall for Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys. They use four button batteries and jump.

According to the U.S. Consumer and Product Safety Commission, when the button batteries are removed from the toy frogs, the battery's cap can become a projectile and the battery's chemicals can leak, posing chemical and injury hazards.

About 427,000 units, in addition to 17,800 units sold in Canada, were recalled.

Little Live Pets Lil Frog has SKU: 28217 and Lil Frog Lily Pad has SKU: 28218 printed on the frog's lower belly near its left thigh with a manufacture date code under it. The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216. The toy frogs were sold in pink, blue and green colors.

They were sold at AAFES, Target, Toys "R" Us and Walmart stores nationwide and online at amazon.com from August 2016 through February 2017 for about $15 for the Lil Frog and $25 for the Lil Frog Lily Pad.

The company received 17 reports of the battery's cap become a projectile or battery chemicals leaking, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor's office visits for eye irritation from the battery chemicals.

Consumers should immediately stop using the toy frogs, refrain from opening the battery compartment and contact Moose Toys for a free replacement Little Live Pet product.

You can contact Moose Toys at 844-575-0340 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday PT or by clicking here to visit them online.

