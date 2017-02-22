Applications wanted for public art installation in downtown Carbondale, IL

Carbondale Community Carts and the Public Art Selection Committee are accepting proposals from artists interested in creating commissioned public art sculptures and installations in downtown Carbondale, Illinois.

The committee is looking for small to large-scale multi-use sculptures with a preference towards bicycle parking, seating and interactive spaces inspired by the Shawnee National Forest.

Collaborations from multiple artists are welcome.

The proposals from individuals or groups of artists will be accepted through Feb. 28, after which the selection committee will choose artists based on the work and application submitted.

For more information on the theme, objective and timeline of the project, you can click here.

You can click here to electronically submit your application.

Paper copies are available from the CCA office by calling 618-457-5100 or emailing info@carbondalearts.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.