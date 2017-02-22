SIU offers indoor camping to view eclipse

Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.
Memorial Day weekend is here and it’s expected to be a busy one.
Firefighters in Jackson are showing off their latest firefighting tool.
Firefighters in Jackson are showing off their latest firefighting tool.
It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend the Heartland, and emergency officials say they are ready.
It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend the Heartland, and emergency officials say they are ready.
A Scott City woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning, May 26.
A Scott City woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning, May 26.
Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.
Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.