Calphalon knives recalled due to injuries from broken blades

A voluntary recall of Calphalon knives was issued on Wednesday, February 22 due to injuries from broken blades.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the blade on the Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use.

About 2 million units, in addition to about 7,000 units sold in Canada, are being recalled. This recall includes carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets made between August 2008 and March 2016.

The following models are included in the recall:

Product Item Item number Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 4.5" Parer KNR10045C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 7" Santoku KNR0007C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Contemporary Paring Knife Set 1821332 Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 5" Santoku KNR0005C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 8" Chef Knife KNR4008C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Fruit/Vegetable Set - 3.5" parer & 8" slicer KNSR002C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery Carving Set - 6" fork & 8" slicer KNSR0102C Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set 3.5" parer, 5" boning knife, 5" santoku, 5.5" tomato/bagel knife, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives and knife block. 1808009 Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set 4.5" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives and knife block 1808008 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set 4.5" parer, 6" utility, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8 steak knives, kitchen shears, sharpening knife block 1922890 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set 4.5" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8 steak knives, kitchen shears, sharpening knife block 1922971 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set 4.5" parer, 5" boning, 5.5" tomato, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 8 steak knives, kitchen shears, sharpening knife block 1932810 Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set 4.5" parer, 5" boning, 6" santoku, 5.5" tomato, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer, 8 steak knives, kitchen shears, sharpening knife block 1922976

They were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl's, Macy's and other stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016. The recalled knives were sold for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

According to the CPSC, Calphalon has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations; including four injuries requiring stitches. In addition, they received about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.

You can contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online by clicking here.

