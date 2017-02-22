Paducah PD warn residents of scam involving counterfeit $20 bills

The Paducah Police Department would like to warn the public that counterfeit $20 bills are circulating in the Paducah area.

Several of the bills have been turned in to the police department lately.

They appear to be real, but have the words, “Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back.

Anyone with information about the origin of the fake bills is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

