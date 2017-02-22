Paducah PD warn residents of scam involving counterfeit $20 bills

Firefighters in Jackson are showing off their latest firefighting tool.
It's going to be a busy Memorial Day weekend the Heartland, and emergency officials say they are ready.
A Scott City woman was seriously hurt in a crash early Friday morning, May 26.
Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.
On Tuesday, May 30 the Kentucky Historic Preservation Awards will be delivered in Frankfort.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
