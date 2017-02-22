Skunks on the move

If you have seen an increase of skunks while you're driving, you're not alone.

It's mating season for them right now.

Missouri Department of Conservation Natural History Biologist Bruce Henry said with the increased breeding, the skunks are on the move more and tend to have more human interaction.

Bruce also said you might even smell more of their scent they spray.

"They're out and about more so they're more likely to possibly spray," he said. "So that's why you might be smelling more skunk smell in the neighborhood."

Skunks aren't as afraid with integration with other animals or humans as well.

"Skunks don't back down for almost anything because they're not really predated by many species because they have that ability to spray so a lot of species are adapted to know not to mess with skunks," Henry explained.

Bruce also said they usually don't stand down to vehicles as well. He said while you're driving it's important to be aware of them and try not to hit them.

"As a driver, it's not wise to hit them because they could spray underneath your vehicle and actually cause damage to it because it costs a lot of money to remove that smell," Bruce said. "It's just a very pungent odor that remains on the vehicle for a long time."

