Pinckneyville elementary teachers file notice of intent to strike

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.
On Tuesday, May 30 the Kentucky Historic Preservation Awards will be delivered in Frankfort.
The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band will host a free concert on June 6 at 7 p.m.
Giant City Park will host a nature hike with Botanist Abel Kinser to give people the opportunity to see the hundreds of species of plants the park has to offer.
There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
