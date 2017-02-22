Legence Bank buys southern IL branches of MidCountry Bank

Legence Bank recently signed an agreement to buy eight southern Illinois bank branches from MidCountry Bank.

The branches are located in Benton, Carbondale, Johnston City, Marion Heights, Marion West, Metropolis, Mounds and Mount Vernon.

According to Legence Bank, the acquisition and conversion are expected to be finished in the third quarter of 2017.

MidCountry Bank customers of southern Illinois should continue making their loan payments as usual and may continue to access their accounts through MidCountry branches, online, ATMs, checks and debit cards until the branches convert in the third quarter. The banks will send a letter to all impacted customers 30 days prior to the conversion with detailed information for a smooth transition.

Legence Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the holding company First Eldorado Branchsares, Inc. in Eldorado, Ill.

With the addition of the eight branches, Legence Bank will operate a total of 14 branches in southern Illinois and one branch in Evansville, Ind.

MidCountry Bank is based in Bloomington, Minn. It is a full-service community bank and has a 15-branch network in Minnesota and Nevada.