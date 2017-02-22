KY man arrested on assault, disorderly conduct charges

A Kentucky man who was arrested Monday, Feb. 20 is facing several charges.

The KSP was dispatched to Hilliard Mosley St, in McHenry, Kentucky after receiving a call in reference to an assault.

Carl Cotner was arrested for second-degree assault for fighting and throwing a chair at a female. Cotner is also charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.

He was taken and lodged in Ohio County Jail.

