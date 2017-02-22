RLC to offer three culinary classes for kids & adults

There will be three culinary classes offered through Rend Lake College’s Community and Corporate Education Division this semester

The topics that will be covered include couponing, cake decorating, cooking, baking and working with local herbs.

Instructor Beth Mandrell will help kids between the ages of 8 and 14 with basic cake decorating steps.

“Cake Decorating for Kids” will cover icing a cake, leveling a cake and using bags and tips to make springtime decorations.

The class will meet in the Student Center, Room 103, on the Ina campus on Tuesday, March 7 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m.

It will cost $10 plus a $10 supply fee. Students will need to bring a baked cake, 8” round or square.

Learn how to save money by using store ads and create a plan for money-saving strategies with “Couponing 101”, instructed by Kristi Deer.

The cost of the class is $15 and the first session will meet Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Historic Schoolhouse on the Ina campus.

Participants are asked to bring a Sunday newspaper to the class.

A second session will meet Tuesday, March 28 at Hamilton County Senior High School in McLeansboro from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The same material will be covered in both sessions.

Learn everything about fresh herbs with Chef Jeff Fairbanks during “Growing, Preserving and Cooking with Herbs”.

Chef Fairbanks and Instructor Christina Lueking will help you identify, preserve and harvest fresh herbs.

They will also show you how to classify culinary herbs as robust or fine (mild) herbs.

Finally, watch them prepare dishes using dried and fresh herbs native to southern Illinois.

The class will meet Saturday, April 29 from 5 p.m 8 p.m., in the Student Center, Room 103, on the Ina campus and will cost $10.

Call 6(18)-437-5321, ext. 1714 to learn more about these classes or any other classes this spring.

Pre-registration may be done by phone, in person or via email.

