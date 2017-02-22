Ready. Set. Read! Murphysboro students gearing up for read-a-tho - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ready. Set. Read! Murphysboro students gearing up for read-a-thon

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

On Saturday, February 25, students will feverishly turn the pages of their books for the Second Annual Murphysboro Middle School Read-A-Thon.

Students will be raising money, with each page they read, through pledges for the Million Words Club and for the school library.

Money raised will help purchase more books, help pay for an author to visit the Murphysboro Middle School, and for the construction of a shaded reading gazebo at the school’s playground.

Last year the read-a-thon raised nearly $1400 and organizers hope to raise much more during Saturday’s event.

The read-a-thon starts at 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Students can attend the event for any amount of time, but do not have to be present to participate.

If you would like to sponsor a student, please contact the Murphysboro Middle School at (618) 684-3041, or you can make a donation by mailing it to: Murphysboro Middle School, Spruce St.,  Murphysboro, IL 62966.

Some of the students participating in the read-a-thon are members of the Million Words Club.

This club is a reading incentive program made up of students from different grade levels, ethnicity, economic, and social groups who have read more than a million words during the school year.

During the 2015/2016 school year, 106 students earned their way into the Million Words Club.

