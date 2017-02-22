Protests held at Sen. Roy Blunt's office in Cape Girardeau

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
State Treasurer Eric Schmitt is encouraging Missouri military families to look for unclaimed medals that may belong to them.
A court hearing in the case of former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will take place on May 26.
A man is accused of breaking into the Parma Police Department evidence room on Tuesday, May 23.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
Two men remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
