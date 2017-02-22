Protests held at Sen. Roy Blunt's office in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Protests held at Sen. Roy Blunt's office in Cape Girardeau

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A protest was held in Cape Girardeau outside the office of Senator Roy Blunt.

This follows other protests at town halls and offices across the country outside of Republican lawmakers home from Washington, D.C.

The protest was from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Brian Hart, communication director for Sen. Blunt, released the following statement:

"The right to protest peacefully is a fundamental part of who we are as a nation, and Senator Blunt always appreciates Missourians sharing their views. Senator Blunt is regularly available to constituents, having held more than 2,000 events in Missouri over the last six years and visiting every county in the state at least three times since running for Senate. He talks with Missourians every day, a very important part of his job that he takes very seriously.  

"Additionally, our staff is available across the state and in DC to make sure Senator Blunt’s positions on the issues are communicated and that Missourians’ concerns and suggestions are heard. Missourians are also welcome to sign up on our web site for updates, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter."

Four groups organized the demonstration, calling on the senator to hold a town hall meeting to voice their concerns over President Trump's stance on issues ranging from the Affordable Care Act to immigration policies.

His Cape Girardeau office is located at 2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 208.

