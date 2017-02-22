February 23 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

February 23 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He's a legendary college football coach who led Nebraska to three national championships.  He was so popular in Nebraska that he was elected to Congress in 2000 and served three terms in the House of Representatives. Tom Osborne is 80 today.

He's a country singer who's known for the hit songs "Good Morning Beautiful" and "Brand New Girlfriend."  Steve Holy is 45 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Margaret Schroeder on the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire.  On the big screen, she's had roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and No Country for Old Men.  Kelly MacDonald is 41 today.

When she was a child, she appeared in several movies including: I Am Sam, Charlotte's Web and War of the Worlds. 
Her acting career continued as an adult with roles in The Secret Life of Bees and The Twilight movies. She was recently cast in Ocean's 8 which will come out next year. Dakota Fanning is 23 today.

