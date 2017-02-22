Sesser man injured in DUI crash in Washington Co., IL

A Sesser man was injured in a two-vehicle DUI crash in Washington County on I-64 late Tuesday night.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes for about 45 minutes due to one of the vehicles catching on fire.

According to the ISP, a 21-year-old man from Glen Carbon driving a car hit the rear of 83-year-old Edward Verner's minivan, causing the minivan to go off road, through a fence and into a field.

Verner was taken to a local hospital with minor injures.

The car ended up traveling through a median before it stopped in the opposite lanes before catching fire.

The driver was not hurt in the crash, but was ticketed for DUI and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.