Four things you need to know on 2/22

It's Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may see some fog as you make your early morning commute. The day will begin mostly cloudy. But after the sun comes out, it's going to be another near-record high, with most of the Heartland seeing temps in the the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be some light winds coming out of the south. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to see the return of some cooler temps this weekend.

Making Headlines:

Happening today: Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Missouri today to participate in discussions with American workers and employees of the Fabick Cat equipment and engine dealer, a 100-year-old family owned and operated business.

Caruthersville nightclub: The Caruthersville city council has approved allowing a nightclub to host a concert, with some conditions - following deadly shooting.

Muslims raise money for vandalized Jewish cemetery: A crowdfunding campaign launched by Muslim activists has raised more than $50,000 to help repair headstones at a vandalized Jewish cemetery in Missouri.

Man wanted in Paducah: Paducah police are looking for an armed and dangerous man in connection to a shooting early yesterday morning..

