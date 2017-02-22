Four things you need to know on 2/22

A court hearing in the case of former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will take place on May 26.
A man is accused of breaking into the Parma Police Department evidence room on Tuesday, May 23.
Both pedestrian gates are closed at the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The road was closed for several weeks after a section of the pavement cracked and sunk due to the heavy rain in early May.
Deputies in Massac County, Illinois are looking for three people involved in a shooting at a home in Brookport, Ill.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.
