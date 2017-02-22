Heartland basketball scores from 2/21

The 2nd seeded Morehead State baseball team defeated Murray State 12-6 Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
The 2nd seeded Morehead State baseball team defeated Murray State 12-6 Thursday night in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
Top seeded Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri State 14-9 Thursday in the 2nd round of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
Top seeded Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri State 14-9 Thursday in the 2nd round of the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
The top seeded Missouri State baseball team eliminated the Southern Illinois Salukis 13-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Thursday in Springfield, Mo.
The top seeded Missouri State baseball team eliminated the Southern Illinois Salukis 13-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Thursday in Springfield, Mo.
The Murray State baseball team defeated Belmont 9-3 Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama. With the win, the Racers move on in the winners bracket and will play the winner of Morehead State and Austin Peay at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
The Murray State baseball team defeated Belmont 9-3 Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama. With the win, the Racers move on in the winners bracket and will play the winner of Morehead State and Austin Peay at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved