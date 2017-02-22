Heartland basketball scores from 2/21 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from 2/21

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland basketball scores from 2/21.

MO 

Class 1 District 1 Semifinals

(Boys)

Risco-83
Cooter-40

Scott City-75
Clarkton-55

Class 1 Dist. 2 Semifinals

Advance-99
Oak Ridge-53

Bell City-59
Zalma-41

Class 1 Dist. 3 Semifinals

S. Iron-48
Valley-27

Eminence-59
Bunker-45

Class 2 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Hayti-75
Bloomfield-48

Bernie-44
Campbell-61

Class 2 Dist. 2 Semifinals

Oran-72
Valle-43

Meadow Hts.-44
Scott City-61

Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Charleston-76
NMCC-70

Caruthersville-60
Kennett-57

Class 3 Dist. 2 Semifinals

Saxony Lutheran-96
Woodland-42

Doniphan-77
Clearwater-34

(Girls)

Class 2 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Puxico-61
S. Pemiscot-16

Senath-Hornersville-32
Hayti-38

IL

(Girls)

Class 3A Sectional Semifinals

Carterville-43
Highland-69

Civic Memorial-60
Murphysboro-39

(Boys)

Class 2A Regional 

Pinckneyville-63
Viena-38

Eldorado-42
W. Frankfort-40

Class 1A Regional 

Goreville-94
Dongola-21

Century-79
Shawnee-41

Sesser-Valier-62
Zeigler-Royalton-41

Marion Crab Orchard-73
Galatia-44

