Adebayo's double-double lifts No. 11 Kentucky over Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Bam Adebayo's fourth double-double of the season helped No. 11 Kentucky avoid a late-season upset, as the freshman scored 22 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds in the Wildcats' 72-62 victory over Missouri on Wednesday night.

Terrence Phillips led Missouri with a career-high 22 points, shooting 4 for 8 from 3-point range while the rest of the Tigers shot a combined 0 for 14.

Neither team led by more than two possessions in a low-scoring first half. Missouri (7-20, 2-13 Southeastern Conference) took a 28-24 lead with 4:27 remaining in the half following a 7-0 run. John Calipari called a time out after a layup by Jordan Barnett capped the Tigers' run, and the Wildcats held a 31-30 halftime lead despite shooting 1 for 8 from the field to close the half. Barnett finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky (23-5, 13-2) dominated the glass in the second half, outrebounding the Tigers 26-12 led by Adebayo, who had 10 second-half rebounds.

