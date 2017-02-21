Millersville Fire Protection District welcomes new Fire Chief

Millersville, MO is getting a new Fire Chief from Cape Girardeau's own fire department.

After serving the Cape Girardeau Fire Department for 32 years, Ray Warner will be moving on to serve as Fire Chief in Millersville, MO.

Warner retired as captain of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department in 2015.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department's Facebook says the department wishes

Warner luck and they know he will be an asset to those around him in his new position.

