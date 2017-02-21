SIU to host grant writing workshop

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.
On Tuesday, May 30 the Kentucky Historic Preservation Awards will be delivered in Frankfort.
The Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band will host a free concert on June 6 at 7 p.m.
Giant City Park will host a nature hike with Botanist Abel Kinser to give people the opportunity to see the hundreds of species of plants the park has to offer.
There are several players in the Minor League Baseball League either from the Heartland or played college ball here.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.
