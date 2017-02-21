SIU to host grant writing workshop

Southern Illinois University of Carbondale will host a one-day workshop for those interested in gaining the essential skills needed in writing a grant proposal.

The "Beginning Grant Writing" workshop will include tips for ensuring grant compliance, improving chances of grant success and grant writing trends.

Participants can expect to learn about the application process from planning stages and research to developing and writing winning proposals.

Wayne Glass, director of the university's Office of Sponsored Projects Administration, will present at the workshop.

The "Beginning Grant Writing" workshop is for local community members, teachers and educators, and university faculty and staff.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 21 in the Morris Library, rooms 752, 754.

The fee is $145 per person.

Click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.