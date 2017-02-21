7-year-old dies after crash in Ava, IL sent multiple to hospital

According to authorities in Jackson County, Illinois, a 7-year-old girl involved in a crash in Ava, Illinois on Tuesday, February 21 has died.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the cause of a crash that happened on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Jennifer Bryant, 40 of Carbondale, Il, was driving north on Union School Road when she and another unnamed 17-year-old driver collided head-on.

Both Bryant and the other driver had to be extracted from their vehicles. The 7-year-old female was a passenger in Bryant's car.

All three were transported to St. Louis area hospitals, where the 7-year-old later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

