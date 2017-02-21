WANTED: Armed, dangerous man in Paducah shooting

The Paducah Police Department is looking for an armed and dangerous man in connection to a shooting early on Tuesday morning, February 21.

Myree Marshall, 44, is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall and 205 pounds.

Police say if you see Marshall, you should use extreme caution and contact them immediately.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 10th Street in reference to citizen complaints of someone knocking on doors claiming he had been shot.

Responding officers found 40-year-old Perry Morris, of Paducah, on the front porch of a home. They say he had a gunshot wound to his arm.

Morris was taken to an area hospital.

Police believe Marshall shot Morris.

There is a warrant for Marshall for second-degree assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

