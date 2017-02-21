Vice President Pence to visit Fenton, MO business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vice President Pence to visit Fenton, MO business

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
FENTON, MO (KFVS) -

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Missouri on Wednesday, February 22.

Pence will participate in listening discussions with American workers and employees of the Fabick Cat equipment and engine dealer, a 100-year-old family owned and operated business.

During his visit, Pence is expected to talk around 1:30 p.m. about an economic comeback for America.

Fabick Cat is located in Fenton, Mo.

