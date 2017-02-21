Vice President Pence to visit Fenton, MO business

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Missouri on Wednesday, February 22.

Pence will participate in listening discussions with American workers and employees of the Fabick Cat equipment and engine dealer, a 100-year-old family owned and operated business.

During his visit, Pence is expected to talk around 1:30 p.m. about an economic comeback for America.

Excited to welcome my friend, @VP Mike Pence, to Missouri tomorrow to talk about the importance of small business & job creation! — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) February 21, 2017

Fabick Cat is located in Fenton, Mo.

