Carbondale, IL University Mall gets educational earthquake kiosk

In connection with the Earthquake Consortium project, University Mall has a new interactive earthquake kiosk to educate southern Illinois residents on how to reduce damage and injuries.

The kiosk contains 80 how-to videos on securing furniture and other household items in the event of an earthquake.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director James K. Joseph says the kiosk will be a good resource for the community.

“While we can’t predict when the next major earthquake will occur, we can arm people with information to help them reduce both the damage to their homes and the risk of injury when the earth shakes,” Joseph says. “We are very excited to have this new tool to use in our efforts to help people in southern Illinois be better prepared for an earthquake.”

Both the kiosk and its videos were developed by Dr. Harvey Henson from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Scott Hodgson from the University of Oklahoma and other earthquake experts.

Located outside the entrance to The Science Center in the University Mall in Carbondale, an earthquake themed presentation will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

This is the first-ever earthquake kiosk in the Midwest and it was developed through collaboration by The IEMA and the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium (CUSEC) It was funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

