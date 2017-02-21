2/26/17 - Get Vaccinated

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

According to the CDC last year was the worst year for mumps in the U.S. in a decade. We saw an outbreak with reported cases throughout the Midwest and the Heartland, which is hard to believe since we have had a vaccine that prevents this disease for 50 years.

The Centers For Disease Control, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, even UNICEF, say that children and adults should get vaccinated. But for some reason a shocking percentage of people choose not to protect themselves and their children from potentially deadly diseases.

Here's the problem with that: when you choose not to vaccinate, you're putting everyone you come in contact with in danger as well. That's especially true for children whose immune systems are weaker than ours.

While we support your right as an American, and as a parent, to choose what you think is best for your kids, it's simply not right to endanger other people's children. When one child gets sick, it easily spreads to classmates, siblings, and playmates, and when a disease outbreak happens, it spreads quickly as it did last year. And through all of this, national and world health leaders say there's a way to stop it. Just get vaccinated and then get your kids vaccinated. That seems simple enough. Getting vaccinated will protect you, protect your children, and protect us..

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

