Illegal immigration policies could affect Heartland families

As the nation prepares to honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces, a number of Heartland communities are remembering their fallen heroes.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 129 people as missing in the state of Illinois.
A Paducah woman was injured Thursday afternoon in a single car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
A Kentucky woman was injured in a single-car crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Thursday morning.
An alert driver may have saved a man's life after a crash near Chaffee, Missouri on Wednesday, May 24.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The U.S. Supreme Court's stay of execution has been lifted for convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur. Arthur is set to be executed late Thursday.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
The discovery was made in a wooded area on the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
