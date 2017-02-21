Southeast University leaders discuss mumps cases

If you think you might have it - Dr. Skinner says quarantine yourself, and get to a doctor as soon as possible. (Source: Raycom Media)

More cases of mumps on Southeast Missouri State's Campus.

The University is reporting five additional cases since last week.

With over 300 cases reported at Mizzou this school year, SEMO administrators say eight is low in comparison, but still eight more than they hoped for.

Assistant Vice President, Dr. Bruce Skinner says the school is working to sanitize high volume areas, and communicating with students about how to stay well.

"Mumps is highly contagious, but mumps is a frail virus, meaning it's not contagious unless you're in very close proximity to people. So, large gatherings of people where you are shoulder to shoulder is where you're most at risk. If you're walking through a dining area, or walk by someone going to class – very low risk. But, close proximity for extended periods of time are when you're most at risk and that's why we ask people to self-quarantine if you suspect you have mumps," said Dr. Skinner.

Students on campus who say the idea of mumps freaks them out, so they are taking precautions.

"It's really scary being in greek life, because that's where the cases have started, and it's just super scary. I'm trying to wash my hands all the time. Not just using the restroom or anything, just whenever I can. I wash my hands and I just stay away from people who are coughing or sneezing," said freshman Kaylee Mauk.

"Staying away from people that look like they have it or paying - I guess, looking up symptoms in case I have it, and washing hands - stuff like that," said freshman Sam Teipe.

Speaking of symptoms - here is what the Center for Disease control says you should look out for.

If you have a fever, headache, muscle aches, being tired, loss of appetite, and above all else swollen glands under the ears on one or both sides.

The organization reports it usually takes a couple weeks to recover.

If you think you might have it - Dr. Skinner says quarantine yourself, and get to a doctor as soon as possible.

For more information about mumps on Southeast Missouri State's Campus visit their website.

