Southeast University leaders discuss mumps cases

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists 129 people as missing in the state of Illinois.
As the nation prepares to honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces, a number of Heartland communities are remembering their fallen heroes.
A Paducah woman was injured Thursday afternoon in a single car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
A Kentucky woman was injured in a single-car crash in Calloway County, Kentucky on Thursday morning.
An alert driver may have saved a man's life after a crash near Chaffee, Missouri on Wednesday, May 24.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
According to Mississippi Law, no statue, monument, memorial, or landmark from any war can be removed from a public property unless it's being moved to another approved location or if it blocks drivers from seeing.
The bullet went through the baby’s right leg, grazed his stomach and went into his left thigh.
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.
Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 26-year-old California man Wednesday after staff members at the town’s public library allegedly caught him looking at child pornography on one of the computers there.
