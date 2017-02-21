Illinois State Treasurer visits Civic Center in Carbondale, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois State Treasurer visits Civic Center in Carbondale, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Treasure Michael Frerichs will be at the Carbondale Civic Center Tuesday, February 21 to discuss the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act. 

ABLE brings together 14 states and encourages people to invest money for people with blindness or disabilities. The program benefits both children and adults.

Frerichs along with other local leaders will advocate for the Act at 2 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly