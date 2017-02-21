Former Missouri soldier accused of plotting terror attack in Kansas City

A former Missouri soldier stands accused of plotting a terrorist attack and supporting ISIS.

25-year-old Robert Lorenzo Hester appeared before a federal judge in Kansas City Tuesday.

Federal agents say Hester made a variety of pro-ISIS posts on social media.

He then allegedly met with an undercover officer posing as a terrorist operative, where Hester's accused of offering to help plan and execute an attack on transportation targets in Kansas City on President's Day.

Federal court documents show Hester enlisted in the U. S. Army in 2012 and received a general discharge in mid-2013.

The FBI reportedly became aware of Hester in or about August 2016 based on reports from multiple confidential sources who had seen public posts initiated by Hester under the alias "Rabbani Junaid Muhammad" on a popular social media platform.

If convicted, Hester faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000.00 fine.

