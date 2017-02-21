Drew Peterson in federal custody, transferred out of Menard

Convicted killer Drew Peterson no longer calls Southern Illinois home.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Peterson was transferred out of IDOC custody.

A spokeswoman said he is now in federal custody.

Peterson is now at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. A spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she could not comment on why Peterson is now in federal custody.

He was convicted of killing his third wife, Kathleen Savio. Peterson was sentenced to 38 years in prison and was serving that sentence at Menard Correction Center in Chester, Ill.

While in prison, he was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill the Will County State's attorney. A Randolph County judge sentenced him to an additional 40 years in prison in that case.

The fourth wife of the former police sergeant disappeared in 2007. She is still missing.

