High speed chase spans from Steele to New Madrid County

A man from the St. Louis area is behind bars in the Bootheel after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers were called to the Deerfield Travel Center on Feb. 20 for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, the suspect took off and hit the patrol car in the process.

Stanfield said the driver refused to stop for officers and that's when the chase began.

The driver, later identified as James Graham, Jr., went north on Interstate 55.

According to Stanfield, Graham drove faster than 100 miles an hour at some points during the chase.

Deputies in New Madrid County put out stop sticks and were able to stop him and take Graham into custody.

Graham, 29, faces a charge of assault 2nd degree. Chief Stanfield said more charges are pending.

Graham is being held on $75,000 bond.

