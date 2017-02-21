Mayfield man killed in crash

A Mayfield, Kentucky man has died after a late night crash.

It happened at 11:23 p.m. on KY 121.

According to Kentucky State Police, Billy Travis, 51, of Mayfield was driving south when his car ran off the road.

Troopers said Travis over-corrected and went into the northbound lane and hit a truck.

Travis died at the scene.

The driver of the truck went to the hospital for treatment.

