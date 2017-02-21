Kentucky State Police now accepting applications for "Trooper Island Camp"

The Kentucky State Police are accepting applications for their annual "Trooper Island Camp."

Trooper Island Camp is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10 through 12.

The camp takes place on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.

Each year, the camp hosts nearly 700 children and is financed entirely by donations.

Trooper Island provides good food, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities.

The experience is designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers and to give a summer camp experience to kids who otherwise would not be able to attend camp.

Camp Commander Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven said "Often when these children arrive at camp they are burdened with life's struggles. We provide a get-away for them where they experience unique activities that develop confidence, trust and creating memories that last a lifetime."

Biven also said some have confused the Trooper Island opportunity with a "boot camp" for children who have behavioral issues. That is not the case.

Applications are due May 1 and are available on the KSP website.

The camp roster fills up quickly so parents are encouraged to complete camp applications as soon as possible.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.