Special Examination of Kentucky Horse Park Findings to be announced

The findings of a special examination into the Kentucky Horse Park are set to be announced.

Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts (APA), will announce the findings of the examination of certain policies, procedures, and financial activity of the Kentucky Horse Park on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. eastern time.

That press conference will be held at the Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts in Frankfort.

The press conference will be streamed live online and on Facebook.

