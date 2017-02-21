Suspect in Murray, KY shooting in custody

A suspect is in custody in connection to a February shooting in Murray, Kentucky that left one man injured.

Monyea Williams, 20, is charged with first-degree assault (a class B felony) after allegedly shooting a man in the head in the parking lot of 51 Welch Court on February 20, 2017.

Williams is an active U.S. Military soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and he was visiting Murray on the day of the shooting. Investigators with the Murray Police Department assisted with the investigation by the US Army Criminal Investigation Command at Fort Leonard Wood.

On Tuesday, April 18, US Marshals in Missouri were able to apprehend Williams at Fort Leonard Wood. He is currently being detained in the Pulaski County Jail in Missouri awaiting extradition. The Kentucky Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has signed for extradition to have Williams brought back to Kentucky to face the first-degree assault charge.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

