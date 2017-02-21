Suspect in Murray, KY shooting in custody

The man who admitted to killing two women during the May 2014 attempted robbery of the First National Bank in Cairo, Illinois was sentenced in court on Thursday, May 25.
The correctional center in Bonne Terre, Missouri is without hot water through Saturday, May 27.
A man is accused of breaking into the Parma Police Department evidence room on Tuesday, May 23.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson visited Cape Girardeau on Thursday, May 25.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
A Newport teacher has been suspended after taking a stand and speaking out about bullying she said she's witnessed at her school.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
A Virginia high school student who attends school with a service dog found himself side-by-side with his canine in the school's yearbook photos.
