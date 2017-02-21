All lanes of I-57 in Williamson Co., IL back open after semi fire

A semi fire on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois delayed traffic for several hours Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened on I-57 northbound around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 48.

The semi was hauling tequila.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. We're told no one was hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.