All lanes of I-57 in Williamson Co., IL back open after semi fire

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson visited Cape Girardeau on Thursday, May 25.
State officials in Kentucky are offering some recommendations for eclipse watchers.
A Farmington, Missouri man is facing a lawsuit for allegedly misleading donors.
A First Alert Action Day is being issued for Saturday, May 27 through the very early morning hours of Sunday.
On August 21, you can take a solar eclipse tour in a canoe on the Cache River.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.
A criminal complaint says a 27-year-old man grabbed a little girl by the wrists and took her down the street.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.
Elvis Presley's personally owned private 1962 Lockheed Jetstar jet will be auctioned off. (Source: GWS Auctions/CNN)
A shocking video shared on YouTube allegedly shows a student punching a high school faculty member during a high school graduation ceremony.
Two days after the deadly attack at a concert in Manchester, England, a Baton Rouge woman who was at the concert is recounting the events of the tragic night.
