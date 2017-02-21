All lanes of I-57 in Williamson Co., IL back open after semi fir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

All lanes of I-57 in Williamson Co., IL back open after semi fire

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A semi fire on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois delayed traffic for several hours Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened on I-57 northbound around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 48.

The semi was hauling tequila.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. We're told no one was hurt.

