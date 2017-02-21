February 22 celebrity birthdays

She broke onto the scene as a child actress in the move E.T. As an adult, she starred alongside Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer. Her other movies include: Charlie's Angels, Boys on the Side and Grey Gardens. Drew Barrymore is 42 today.

He's a British singer whose single You're Beautiful was an international chart topper. Back in 2005, it hit number one in five countries including the U.S. James Blunt is 43 today.

Before Magic Johnson and Larry Bird broke onto the scene, he was one of the NBA's biggest stars who dazzle fans with his high-flying dunks. That style of play earned him the nickname "Dr. J". He led the 76's to a championship in 1983. Hall of Famer Julius Erving is 67 today.

She's an internet beauty guru who posts video blogs on YouTube and beauty secrets on Twitter and Instagram. Siena Mirabella is 19 today.

