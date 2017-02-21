1 in custody in connection to Carbondale arson investigation

A Carbondale man is behind bars in connection to an arson investigation.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of North Gum Street around 11:42 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Fire crews responded and discovered an active fire inside an unoccupied apartment at the complex.

The fire was contained to that apartment.

There were no reports of any injuries.



During the course of the investigation, police identified and located a suspect nearby. Arius Williams, 23, of Carbondale, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Williams is charged with Aggravated Arson and Damage to Property. He was later incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

His address is listed as 100 N. Gum Street.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Carbondale police say this arson is not connected to a suspicious fire set at Ashley Furniture earlier in the night.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.