Four things you need to know on 2/21

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another mild morning as you wake up and walk out the door. You may see some light showers throughout the early morning, but most are expected to clear out by early afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will stay partly cloudy and warm most of the day. A LOOK AHEAD: Cooler weather with more chance of rain could be in our near future.

Making Headlines:

Carbondale arson; A suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged arson at an apartment complex in Carbondale, Illinois

Ashley Furniture fire: A second possible arson is being investigated after Ashley Furniture in Carbondale, Illinois caught fire last night in what Carbondale police and fire crews say is a suspicious fire.

Fighting those pesky pests: Even though it may still seem early in the year, most pest control services have already started treating homes for some of those annoying little insects, such as termites and ants.

Vandals target Jewish cemetery in Missouri: The Jewish community in Missouri is on alert after more than 100 headstones were knocked over in a historic Jewish cemetery.

