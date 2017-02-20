Heartland basketball scores from 2/20.

The Southern Illinois University baseball team lost to Wichita State 3-1 in 10 innings Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri. The Salukis will now play in an elimination game at 12:30 Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

