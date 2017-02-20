Heartland basketball scores from 2/20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from 2/20

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Heartland basketball scores from 2/20.

H.S. Basketball

(Boys)

MO Class 1 Dist. 1 Quarterfinals

Oak Ridge--61
Richland-44

Zalma-74
Delta-51

Advance-110
Marquand-Zion-19

Bell City-58
Leopold-35

(Girls)

Class 2 Dist. 2 Semifinals

Oran-88
Bismarck-41

Chaffee-45
St. Vincent-31

Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Malden-66
Charleston-57

Kennett-31
Portageville-19

Class 1 Dist. 3 
Semifinals
South Iron-58
Viburnum-32

Valley-41
Eminence-66

Class 2 Dist. 3

Semifinals

Thayer-61
Neelyville-39

Class 3 Dist. 2 Semifinals

Arcadia Valley-56
Twin Rivers-45

Saxony Lutheran-72
Doniphan-40

Out of Conference

Dexter-62
Jackson-53

Poplar Bluff-58
Farmington-47

Illinois Boys Regionals

Class 1A

Cobden-67
Egyptian-53

Carrier Mills-49
Pope County-30

Steeleville-66
Elverado-49

Class 2A 

Anna-Jonesboro-68
Vienna-71

Chester-61
Trico-41

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • SIU Baseball falls in round one of MVC Tournament

    SIU Baseball falls in round one of MVC Tournament

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:04:03 GMT
    The Southern Illinois University baseball team lost to Wichita State 3-1 in 10 innings Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri. The Salukis will now play in an elimination game at 12:30 Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
    The Southern Illinois University baseball team lost to Wichita State 3-1 in 10 innings Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri. The Salukis will now play in an elimination game at 12:30 Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Murray State wins in OVC Baseball Tournament

    Murray State wins in OVC Baseball Tournament

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:10:20 GMT
    The Murray State baseball team defeated Belmont 9-3 Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama. With the win, the Racers move on in the winners bracket and will play the winner of Morehead State and Austin Peay at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved
    The Murray State baseball team defeated Belmont 9-3 Wednesday in the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama. With the win, the Racers move on in the winners bracket and will play the winner of Morehead State and Austin Peay at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

  • Here are High school baseball quarterfinal scores

    Here are High school baseball quarterfinal scores

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-05-25 00:50:03 GMT

    Here are high school baseball quarterfinal scores from Wednesday 5/24. Class 1 State Quarterfinal Eminence-1 Bell City-4 **Bell City will play the winner of Hurley/Halfway Monday in Final 4 Class 2 State Quarterfinal St. Vincent-6 South Pemiscot-6 7th inning rain delay Class 3 State Quarterfinal West County-15 Portageville-3 Class 2A Illinois Sectional Nashville-7 Carmi-1 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    Here are high school baseball quarterfinal scores from Wednesday 5/24. Class 1 State Quarterfinal Eminence-1 Bell City-4 **Bell City will play the winner of Hurley/Halfway Monday in Final 4 Class 2 State Quarterfinal St. Vincent-6 South Pemiscot-6 7th inning rain delay Class 3 State Quarterfinal West County-15 Portageville-3 Class 2A Illinois Sectional Nashville-7 Carmi-1 Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

    •   
Powered by Frankly