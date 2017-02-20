Southern Illinois University holds lecture on racial inequality - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois University holds lecture on racial inequality

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A lecture on racial inequality was held on Monday, February 20 at Southern Illinois University by World Trust Educational Services.

The non-profit social justice organization focuses on providing resources for people to learn about unconscious bias and systematic racial inequality in the workplace and community. 

At the event a short video was shown depicting scenarios in which racial inequality exists and to handle those situations. 

"I think especially in the times we are living now, this question of race is very important," Tammy Johnson, Facilitator for World Trust Services says. "Its not only important for students or faculty members but for all of us right now to really understand its not just an interpersonal thing between you and I but that we are all working within a system of structural racism."

About 20 people were in attendance for the event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

Powered by Frankly