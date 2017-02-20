Southern Illinois University holds lecture on racial inequality

A lecture on racial inequality was held on Monday, February 20 at Southern Illinois University by World Trust Educational Services.

The non-profit social justice organization focuses on providing resources for people to learn about unconscious bias and systematic racial inequality in the workplace and community.

At the event a short video was shown depicting scenarios in which racial inequality exists and to handle those situations.

"I think especially in the times we are living now, this question of race is very important," Tammy Johnson, Facilitator for World Trust Services says. "Its not only important for students or faculty members but for all of us right now to really understand its not just an interpersonal thing between you and I but that we are all working within a system of structural racism."

About 20 people were in attendance for the event.

