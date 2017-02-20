Southern Illinois University holds lecture on racial inequality

Following flooding hundred of dead fish float in the Dutchtown Channel. The MDC explains it's all part of nature.
Following flooding hundred of dead fish float in the Dutchtown Channel. The MDC explains it's all part of nature.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 8:38 p.m. of a single vehicle collision involving a deer.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was notified at 8:38 p.m. of a single vehicle collision involving a deer.
You may recognize the wedding saying "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." But instead of getting gifts in a box, a Ste. Genevieve bride got the gift of a lifetime from her uncle.
You may recognize the wedding saying "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." But instead of getting gifts in a box, a Ste. Genevieve bride got the gift of a lifetime from her uncle.
It's been 19 years since a man with a gun talked his way into Sherry Scherer's Portageville, Missouri home and brutally killed both her and her 12-year-old daughter Megan.
It's been 19 years since a man with a gun talked his way into Sherry Scherer's Portageville, Missouri home and brutally killed both her and her 12-year-old daughter Megan.
A request from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens asks that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri that would allow federal assistance to be provided for 45 counties in response to historic and devastating flooding that began April 28.
A request from Missouri Governor Eric Greitens asks that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri that would allow federal assistance to be provided for 45 counties in response to historic and devastating flooding that began April 28.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.