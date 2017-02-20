Insects could be out earlier this year - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Insects could be out earlier this year

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It's earlier than we might have expected but it's time to start per-treating homes for pests, like termites and ants. Most pest control services have already started. Things like clearing brush away from your home and making sure bushes don't touch it will also help.

Some might think that because we didn't have a deep freeze like normal there will be more bugs this year but really we're just going to see them earlier.

"You know when you have a small ant colony it will thrive in this kind of weather," said Chris Horrell, owner of Bug Zero in Cape Girardeau. "Its wet and it's warm that's ideal conditions for insects. So there will be more insect pressure related to that for sure.

The bugs he see's the most are ants and termites around spring... and it all has to do with the warmth we're seeing.

But the best thing he said is to keep out these pests out of your home is to get it pretreated now and keep up with regular checks.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

Powered by Frankly