Authorities investigate suspicious fire in Carbondale, IL

Police in Carbondale are investigating a suspicious fire at Ashley Furniture.

A passerby called 911 at 7:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 to report flames coming from the business.

According to police, the fire was actually set outside the business, but smoke went inside the building.

No one got hurt.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

Investigators say it is not connected to another arson investigation later that night in which an apartment was set on fire.

